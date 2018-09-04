Jose Mourinho Jokingly Reveals the Main Reason He Isn't Worried About Being Sacked by Man Utd

By 90Min
September 04, 2018

Jose Mourinho has insisted that he doesn't fear for his job at Manchester United after a disappointing start to the season, joking that it would cost his Old Trafford paymasters too much to get rid of him. 

The Portuguese manager signed a new contract worth around £15m per year towards the end of last season, leaving him in a reasonably secure position at the club with two years left to run on the deal. 

Speaking to journalists from Italian La Repubblica and La Gazzetta dello Sport over the weekend (via the Mirror), Mourinho joked that United would be reluctant to fire him over a few bad results thanks to the monster payoff coming his way should he be forced out. 

"They say I’m in danger, but I don’t think so," he said. "If they sent me away, do you have any idea how much money they would have to give me?!”

Mourinho also praised the club's fans after a difficult couple of weeks following back to back defeats to Brighton and Tottenham, saying: “I keep saying for me it’s not important, it's nice, of course it’s nice, but it’s not important because they support the team. This week was a very good week and was one when we didn’t feel in any moment that we were coming from a defeat.”

United got their stuttering title challenge back on track on Sunday afternoon with a comfortable win away at struggling Burnley, with Romelu Lukaku netting twice in the first half to secure a 2-0 victory - although that win was soured slightly by Paul Pogba missing a penalty and Marcus Rashford being sent off in the second half. 

