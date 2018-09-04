Lazar Markovic Left Out of Liverpool's Premier League Squad After Failed Anderlecht Move

Lazar Markovic has not been included in Liverpool's squad for the Premier League season after his loan move to Anderlecht fell through last week.

Markovic, who has been on the books at Anfield since 2014 but has not played for the Reds since 2015, was close to finally leaving Liverpool after a £2.9m transfer fee was agreed with Anderlecht.

Lazar Markovic has been left out of #LFC's squad for the Premier League, despite there being room for him. 🙈



Clyne, Henderson, Lallana, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Randall and Sturridge the homegrown players. — Jack Lusby (@jacklusby_) September 3, 2018

But Markovic failed to agree personal terms and remains a Red for now, much to the chagrin of Anderlecht manager Hein Vanhaezebrouck, who blamed the Serbian for the failure of the move.

Liverpool didn't even fill the full quota of 25 players in their squad, so the exclusion of Markovic is quite telling.





Markovic's hopes of a move away are not necessarily dead in the water. For example, the Portuguese transfer window remains open until September 21st meaning Markovic could consider a return there, having played for Benfica before he joined Liverpool.

The announcement of the Premier League squads simply means that Markovic will not feature in the competition, and will remain an outcast at Anfield until January at the earliest unless he can force through a move.





Loris Karius and Connor Randall were included in the squad despite being loaned out to Besiktas and Rochdale respectively.

First team regulars Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez did not have to be named among the 25, as both are under the age of 21.