'Learn to Defend': West Ham Fans Disgruntled By Player's Message of Positivity After Miserable Start

By 90Min
September 04, 2018

West Ham United supporters have had a hard time of it this season, and Aaron Cresswell's rallying cry — whether heartfelt or feigned — hasn't exactly won him any friends.  

Quoted via the Irons' official Twitter page, Cresswell said: "All we can do now is stick together and put things right. We've got enough character to do that."


Fans however, were unsympathetic to his statement. Watching their team lose four Premier League games on the trot, West Ham followers are bored of the same old excuse. HITC have rounded up some of the Twittersphere reactions: 

While most of the blame lies with Carlos Sanchez for losing the ball, Cresswell was caught hideously out of position for Wolves' winner last weekend. Attempting to cynically chop down goal scorer Adama Troare as he sped through, the left back seemed zapped of energy.

Culpable for a few goals this term, Cresswell's performances haven't been up to scratch. While it could be seen as beneficial that he's not letting the negativity bog him down, it would behoove him to hastily improve his performances.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

The Hammers face a tough trip to Goodison Park after the international break finishes up, and a resolute effort is very much needed. Travelling fans will wish to see tenacity and spirit against Everton, with Cresswell yet again up for scrutiny. 

