Liverpool Fans Notice What Joe Gomez Did Before Alisson's Calamitous Error Against Leicester City

Another new goalkeeper, but the same old problems for Liverpool. After just four Premier League matches, £67m signing Alisson made his first costly error.

The Brazilian goalkeeper dawdled on the ball, before being closed down and eventually tackled by Leicester striker Kelechi Iheanacho. The incident led directly to a goal, but fortunately for Alisson, Liverpool managed to hold onto the lead and won the match 2-1.

Reds fans had previously been raving about Alisson's performances in his first three games for the club, however, now they are scratching their heads over what went wrong for a goalkeeper who is normally very comfortable with the ball at his feet.



Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Some fans pointed out that Virgil Van Dijk's pass back to Alisson was not the best, and put the keeper in a difficult situation. According to GiveMeSport, Alisson even said in his post-match interview, ''I didn't get a very good pass and we talked about that in the dressing room and I spoke to Virgil. It wasn't a good pass, but I could have just kicked it long.''

However, Liverpool fans and journalists have noticed that another Reds defender might be responsible for the blunder. The theory is that England defender Joe Gomez sold Alisson down the river by not being in the right position. It was first noticed by journalist David Preece.

50% of keepers playing out at the back depends on the options the outfield players give them. Here, Joe Gomez does nothing to offer himself to Alisson. Given the philosophy and style of play, he should go here to receive the ball. He has the time ti do it #MOTD pic.twitter.com/98kAXzmtOn — David Preece (@davidpreece12) September 1, 2018

However, the plot thickens. Liverpool fans have noticed that Gomez actually pointed to where he wanted Alisson to play the ball.





Here's what the Liverpool fans had to say about the matter.

Bit harsh on Gomez isn’t it? Pointing where he wants to receive it and Alisson looks like he’s already decided he wants to try and switch it. — Oliver Young-Myles (@OMyles90) September 1, 2018





Is Gomez not pointing to the exact spot in which you've drawn the "x"? https://t.co/gB0Mf97rzD — HLTCO (@HLTCO) September 3, 2018

To be fair on Gomez he’s pointing at you’re X , — goodisonblue💙💙 (@goodisonblue2) September 3, 2018

Is Gomez not pointing telling Allison to pass it into the space there? — James (@JamesLUFC) September 1, 2018

Gomez is literally pointing to the X spot smh — Joe (@whxfcjoe) September 3, 2018

So, in conclusion, it was Alisson's fault. The pass he received from Virgil Van Dijk was a poor one, however, the Brazilian keeper could easily have cleared the ball and the whole sorry situation would never have happened.