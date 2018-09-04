Liverpool Fans Notice What Joe Gomez Did Before Alisson's Calamitous Error Against Leicester City

By 90Min
September 04, 2018

Another new goalkeeper, but the same old problems for Liverpool. After just four Premier League matches, £67m signing Alisson made his first costly error. 

The Brazilian goalkeeper dawdled on the ball, before being closed down and eventually tackled by Leicester striker Kelechi Iheanacho. The incident led directly to a goal, but fortunately for Alisson, Liverpool managed to hold onto the lead and won the match 2-1.

Reds fans had previously been raving about Alisson's performances in his first three games for the club, however, now they are scratching their heads over what went wrong for a goalkeeper who is normally very comfortable with the ball at his feet.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Some fans pointed out that Virgil Van Dijk's pass back to Alisson was not the best, and put the keeper in a difficult situation. According to GiveMeSport, Alisson even said in his post-match interview, ''I didn't get a very good pass and we talked about that in the dressing room and I spoke to Virgil. It wasn't a good pass, but I could have just kicked it long.''

However, Liverpool fans and journalists have noticed that another Reds defender might be responsible for the blunder. The theory is that England defender Joe Gomez sold Alisson down the river by not being in the right position. It was first noticed by journalist David Preece.

However, the plot thickens. Liverpool fans have noticed that Gomez actually pointed to where he wanted Alisson to play the ball. 


Here's what the Liverpool fans had to say about the matter.


So, in conclusion, it was Alisson's fault. The pass he received from Virgil Van Dijk was a poor one, however, the Brazilian keeper could easily have cleared the ball and the whole sorry situation would never have happened.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)