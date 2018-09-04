Manuel Pellegrini Jets Home to Chile for International Break Despite Calamitous West Ham Start

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini has not allowed the Hammers' dismal start to the season to affect his plans for the international break, with the Chilean carrying out his initial plans to fly home and give his players some time off.

As reported by the Telegraph, the former Manchester City boss has flown home to his native Chile despite losing the first four games of the Premier League season with his new side.

The appalling start to the season, as well as the fact that almost £100m was spent on new recruits in the summer, has led to widespread panic through the Irons' fanbase.

After West Ham lost against Wolves on Saturday they became the team with the most losses in premier league history with 352, surpassing Everton with 351. pic.twitter.com/m0l94W5LZl — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) September 3, 2018

However, that panic has not yet made it's way up to boardroom level, with the club's backing of their newly appointed manager strong enough for him to feel comfortable in allowing his players time off.

Pellegrini only has four first team players away from the club during the international break.

Lukasz Fabianski, Andriy Yarmolenko, Robert Snodgrass and Marko Arnautovic will be away on international duty, meaning that the 64-year-old boss could be on the training ground with the majority of his team.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

However, Pellegrini's wife and three sons have all remained in Chile for the duration of his coaching career abroad, and he flies back to see them whenever he can.

The Hammers' situation looks bleak, with the club set to face Everton, Chelsea and Manchester United after the international break.

Should their shocking form continue, West Ham may be in a dire situation come the end of September, but the board is keen to back their man and recognise that he will need time to put his ideas across.

Bit shellshocked by West Ham's lack of urgency and energy yesterday. Not working without the ball, not closing down the opposition. Too many players pointing to others to do the work, no team cohesion, big gaps, so few helping out or trusting the man next door. Horrible. — Lee Clayton (@LeeClayton_) September 2, 2018

Should his tactics continue to fall on deaf ears at the London Stadium, Hammers chiefs could be in a bit of a financial predicament.

According to The Times, Pellegrini is entitled to a whopping £15m compensation bill should he receive the sack in east London after West Ham failed to insert a termination clause in his contract during the summer.

As a result of this, the Chilean's contract will need to be paid off in full if he is to be given his marching orders, unless all parties agree to a severance fee.