Marcus Rashford Angrily Kicked Burnley Dressing Room Door in Retaliation After Red Card at Turf Moor

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford lashed out in retaliation after receiving the first red card of his career against Burnley, taking his frustrations out on the away dressing room door after he was given his marching orders.

The Daily Mail has revealed that the England international kicked the United dressing room door after his altercation with Burnley's Phil Bardsley. Rashford appeared to headbutt the Clarets' full-back after seemingly having his legs kicked from beneath him by the former United defender.

No damage was caused to the dressing room at Turf Moor, but the reaction from the usually calm and level-headed youngster is an alarming sign of the frustration Rashford is feeling in his current role at Old Trafford.

The 20-year-old will now sit out the next three games for the Red Devils after the international break, at a time where chances of playing time were already at a premium.

Jose Mourinho described Rashford as a 'naive boy' after the incident, although the forward isn't expected to be fined by the club after issuing a public apology.

Emotions got the better of me, I shouldn’t of reacted like that. Sorry to everyone at the club and all the fans #MUFC pic.twitter.com/6UWnxd4yYo — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) September 2, 2018

Rashford has found chances for game time hard to come by recently. Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez are preferred in the striking positions whilst Juan Mata, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and new boy Fred have occupied the attacking midfield options.

The 20-year-old, who burst onto the scene as an 18-year-old under Louis van Gaal, is seen as the current embodiment of United's famed youth academy, with fans keen to see him given more chances.

Bardsley kicks out at rashford , rashford reacts and get sent off ??? Madness. Disgrace. — H (@HenryCameron97) September 2, 2018

Mourinho would argue that he has played the forward in 105 matches across both the 2016/17 and 2017/18 seasons, although that figure is misleading given the amount of appearances as a substitute.

Rashford's issues at club level have also affected his international standing, having lost his place in the Three Lions set-up to close friend and club mate Jesse Lingard.