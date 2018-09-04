'Now Sign a New Deal': Spurs Fans Meet Toby Alderweireld's Baby Announcement With New Contract Pleas

September 04, 2018

Spurs fans wasted no time getting down to business after Toby Alderweireld made a touching announcement on Twitter.

The Tottenham centre-back has been the subject of transfer speculation all summer and it was seriously thought that he would join Manchester United during the recent window, given his contract standoff with the London side.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Alderweireld's current deal will expire at the end of the season, but Spurs have the option of extending for another year.

Fans, though, took the opportunity to urge the Belgian to sign a new deal after he announced the birth of his new baby girl, Alya, via Twitter on Tuesday.

"Delighted to present our precious daughter, Alya!" the player tweeted. And, of course, the baby experts surfaced...

Saw his shot, took it...

The future Daniel Levy..?

This actually seems fair.

Also, fair...

While Spurs didn't sign a single player in the summer, they did manage to keep their core together and Alderweireld is still around for the time being.

A new contract, however, still seems a ways off.

