'Now Sign a New Deal': Spurs Fans Meet Toby Alderweireld's Baby Announcement With New Contract Pleas

Spurs fans wasted no time getting down to business after Toby Alderweireld made a touching announcement on Twitter.

The Tottenham centre-back has been the subject of transfer speculation all summer and it was seriously thought that he would join Manchester United during the recent window, given his contract standoff with the London side.

Alderweireld's current deal will expire at the end of the season, but Spurs have the option of extending for another year.

Fans, though, took the opportunity to urge the Belgian to sign a new deal after he announced the birth of his new baby girl, Alya, via Twitter on Tuesday.

"Delighted to present our precious daughter, Alya!" the player tweeted. And, of course, the baby experts surfaced...

I heard that if you make any big life changes like moving clubs it’s not good for the baby, guess that means you gotta sign with @SpursOfficial again — Adam Micallef (@AdamMicallef10) September 4, 2018

hopefully next you present your signature on a spurs contract! — £150M Warchest (@MajesticMousa) September 4, 2018

If he won't sign the contract get Ayla to sign it for him. — ً (@Alderrweireld) September 4, 2018

Perfect, Now sign the contract and keep the child settled in North London! — cengo (@ForzaYids) September 4, 2018

Apparently moving a childs home before they are 5 years old is the most stressful thing that can ever happen to it — Ian Ramirez (@IanDiMaggio) September 4, 2018

Surely that deserves a new contract. Congratulations Toby. Hope the family is well. — Andy Perry (@andyperry79) September 4, 2018

While Spurs didn't sign a single player in the summer, they did manage to keep their core together and Alderweireld is still around for the time being.

A new contract, however, still seems a ways off.