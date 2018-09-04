Paul Merson Makes Bold Prediction About Wolves' Chances Against Free-Scoring Liverpool

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson says he thinks Liverpool will 'rip apart' newly-promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers when the two sides meet in the Premier League this season.

Speaking on Sky Sports' Debate podcast, former Arsenal midfielder Merson claimed that Wolves' attacking style of play will leave them vulnerable against Jurgen Klopp's free-scoring Reds side.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

“I think if Liverpool went to Wolves they’ll rip them apart. Because of the pace they have on the counter attack. I think they’ll win three or four," said Merson.

Liverpool are top of the league after four games, having won all of their fixtures so far and conceded just one goal in the process.

Meanwhile, Wolves are enjoying a steady start to the season with five points from their opening four games. They picked up their first victory of the campaign in their most recent outing against West Ham, after holding champions Manchester City to a draw the previous week.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Nuno Espirito Santo's side are renowned for playing with a more progressive style than many newly-promoted teams, enjoying lots of possession and being unafraid to attack the opposition.

However, Merson feels that this philosophy will see Wolves play directly into Liverpool's hands, with the Reds boasting superior attacking options and being able to deal with the threat that Santo's side might pose to them.

Though it is still very early on in this new Premier League season, Klopp's side appear to be setting the pace for the rest of the league after making an impressive start, thrashing West Ham 4-0 in their first match and defeating Crystal Palace, Brighton and Leicester since.