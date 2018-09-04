Ray Parlour Insists Arsenal Won't Fall into Man Utd Trap Following Unai Emery Appointment

Former Arsenal fan favourite Ray Parlour has insisted that the Gunners will not make the same mistake as Manchester United after Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement and will instead give their new manager Unai Emery plenty of time to succeed.

It has been an interesting start to life in the Premier League for Emery, who has managed to turn around Arsenal's disappointing start by winning his previous two matches against West Ham and Cardiff. However, defensive frailties were still present during the victory, leaving some fans questioning whether Emery really is the right man to replace Arsene Wenger.

Cardiff City FC/GettyImages

Parlour, speaking to the Mirror, insisted that Emery is up to the task and he is sure that the Arsenal board will give him enough time to make sure things begin to run a little smoother - rather than finding a quick-fix like Manchester United.





“Arsenal will give Unai Emery the time to get it right," Parlour claimed.

“That’s why I don’t see any parallels with what happened at United after Sir Alex. We have seen at United that you can’t keep chopping and changing managers. It doesn’t work."

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Parlour also discussed the fact that Emery will need some time to build his won squad, as he is still currently dealing with the vast majority of the squad which was left behind by his predecessor.

He is quoted as saying: “Emery will need maybe a ­couple more transfer windows to get all the players he wants.

“And the ones he’s got now need to get used to what he wants them to do. Over time he will see who is able to do that and who isn’t.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

“I don’t know who those will be, but from what I have seen of Emery at close quarters so far, if you aren’t doing what he wants he won’t let it drift – you’ll be dropped, or hooked during games."