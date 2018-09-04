Tottenham are thought to be planning a busy January transfer window, with a double swoop for two of Europe's most talented midfielders a possibility according to reports.

Mauricio Pochettino's side became the first Premier League club to fail to make a signing in a summer transfer window. Despite being linked to whole host of players across Europe from Jack Grealish to Anthony Martial, Spurs' hierarchy decided to keep their hands in their pockets and save their money for the time being.

However after their quiet summer, Spurs are now said to be gearing up for a busy January window and are already identifying potential targets.

According to Corriere dello Sport (via Teamtalk), Napoli's Amadou Diawara remains a top target for Pochettino. The report claims that Spurs were very close to signing the Guinean midfielder in the summer for €40m, but were blocked by Napoli's new manager Carlo Ancelotti.

This hasn't put off Spurs, who are still looking to bring in a long-term replacement for Moussa Dembele, with the Belgian midfielder potentially on his way out of north London in the near future.

However, Diawara isn't the only target for Spurs and the Daily Express are claiming that they could also be preparing a move for Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

De Jong was the subject of a pursuit from Catalan giants Barcelona this summer, but he decided to remain with Ajax, after they qualified for the Champions League group stages.

Neither of the highly rated stars will come cheap however, and Daniel Levy may have to dig deep to bring them to London and avoid risking another barren transfer window.