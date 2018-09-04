The USWNT dominated Chile en route to a 3-0 win in their first-ever matchup on Aug. 31, and the Americans looked to make it a sweep on Tuesday in California.

The second game of a two-friendly set is the final game ahead of World Cup qualifiers for the U.S.

Here’s how things played out:

Mallory Pugh broke through for the U.S. at the 34th minute, when she headed in a ball lobbed in by Tobin Heath after Alex Morgan's penalty kick was blocked by Chilean goalie Christiane Endler.

Mallory Pugh puts the U.S. out in front! pic.twitter.com/EffVWu76kw — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) September 5, 2018

Endler would make another incredible save just moments later, when Rose Lavelle broke free with a one-on-one chance. The goalkeeper blocked Lavelle's strike, keeping the deficit at one.

36' Pase perfecto, remate que iba por el segundo y... ¡ENDLER CON EL ATAJADÓN QUE EVITA EL SEGUNDO! pic.twitter.com/IWmnlVG6wV — Univision Deportes (@UnivisionSports) September 5, 2018

However, the United States would find the net again minutes after, when Heath stuck out her foot to fire the ball through the net, giving the U.S. a two-goal advantage in the 38th minute. It marked the 20th career international goal scored by Heath.

And Tobin Heath very quickly made it a 2-0 lead 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/wp14KVif2O — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) September 5, 2018

The USWNT came out quickly in the second half, with Carli Lloyd, subbed in for Pugh, finishing off Heath's pass off a set piece situation.

Carli Lloyd!



🇺🇸 3

🇨🇱 0pic.twitter.com/fUlMY71Ba6 — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) September 5, 2018

Lloyd's goal was the 101st of her international career, moving her into fifth all-time on the USWNT scoring list, passing Tiffeny Millbrett.

The USWNT begins its World Cup quest on October 4 against Mexico in the 2018 Concacaf Women's Championship at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in North Carolina.