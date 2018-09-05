Adrien Silva Reportedly Holds Talks With Sporting CP Presidential Candidate Over Return

By 90Min
September 05, 2018

Leicester City star Adrien Silva has reportedly held talks with his former club Sporting CP about a potential move back to Portugal. 

According to  A Bola, Silva has reportedly held talks with one of Sporting's presidential candidates in José Maria Ricciardi about a possible return to the Estádio José Alvalade. The player was quick to deny the rumour's, however, a statement was recently sent to Portugal's major outlets by Ricciardi explaining the situation. 

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

“Monday, September 3, around 11:30 am, there was a meeting between Jose Maria Ricciardi, Jose Eduardo, Marco Caneira and Adrien, at the headquarters of Lista B’s Campaign, at Avenida da Liberdade in Lisbon. In this meeting, it was expressed by all those present, the desire to find a solution so that Adrien could return to Sporting."


No contact has yet been made with Silva's current club regarding a transfer and with the transfer window now closed until the New Year, it is unlikely that we will see Silva return to his former club anytime soon.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Silva's move to Leicester back in the summer of 2017 was one that puzzled the footballing world as the player was not allowed to play for his new club until the following window due to paperwork issues. 

Famously, Silva now wears the number 14 jersey for Leicester due to the paperwork being 14 seconds late and therefore leading to the Portuguese star being ineligible for the first six months of the 2017/18 season. 

The 29-year-old has only featured twice for the Foxes in their opening four games of the season, and if things continue in that matter and Silva does struggle for game-time he may feel the need to move back to a club which guarantees him a starting spot.

