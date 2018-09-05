Arsenal Boss Unai Emery Frustrated as Chief Executive Delays Final Decision On Milan Offer

A number of senior Arsenal officials, including new manager Unai Emery, are growing increasingly frustrated with the club's chief executive Ivan Gazidis due to his lack of a decision over his future, according to reports.

It was claimed during the summer that Gazidis had received an offer to leave Emirates Stadium and join his friend Paul Singer, whose hedge fund recently completed a deal to take control of Italian giants Milan.

But the 53-year-old Arsenal chief is continuing to delay giving an answer over the offer, something which the Times claims has frustrated a number of senior staff members in north London.





Gazidis was a vital part of Arsenal's behind the scenes team which eventually saw Arsène Wenger leave this summer, as well as assuring the likes of Raul Sanllehi, Sven Mislintat and Darren Burgess all joined the club in senior positions.

New manager Emery even held daily meetings with Gazidis prior to his appointment at the Emirates, with the former Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain head coach expected to be hindered if Arsenal appoint a new chief executive.

Arsenal have denied reports that Gazidis has already handed his notice in at the club, but uncertainty off the pitch is the last thing they need as the Gunners continue to find their feet in the Premier League this season.

Four unconvincing performances on the bounce has seen Arsenal head into the international break sitting firmly in midtable, and things will only get harder once the Europa League gets underway, with the north Londoners set for trips to Azerbaijan and Ukraine during the group stages.