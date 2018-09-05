Brazil Legend Rivaldo Believe New West Ham Signing Can Star in the Premier League

September 05, 2018

Brazilian icon Rivaldo has praised West Ham United's new signing Felipe Anderson, claiming that the former Lazio star could be set to star in the Premier League in the near future. 

The 25-year-old became West Ham's record signing when he joined from Lazio for around £34m but, like West Ham as a whole, has struggled in the early weeks of the Premier League season

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Rivaldo conducted an interview with The Daily Star in which he discussed his fellow countryman's chances in the Premier League. He said: "He is a nice player, capable of adapting to English football. 


"Yes, he will face some difficulties such as the physical demands of the league.

“But when you’re talented and professional you could prove your value and I believe he will succeed.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

“West Ham is not a top team in England but is a reasonable club where he can improve, and show his quality as a player in order to make another jump in the future, perhaps to a bigger English club.”


Various reports linked Anderson with a move to Manchester United and Chelsea during his time with Lazio, meaning Rivaldo's suggestion of Anderson moving to a bigger team is entirely feasible.

During his five appearances for West Ham so far, Anderson has racked up two assists, but many fans have been quick to criticise the Brazilian as they expect more from their club's record signing.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Rivaldo is one of Brazil's most famous footballers, and represented the likes of Barcelona and AC Milan in a career which spanned three decades.

He was also part of a trio for his national team which was known as "The Three R's", made up of himself, Ronaldo and Ronaldinho. The trio consistently dazzled, earning each member of the group legendary status in the footballing world.

