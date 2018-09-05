Chelsea Launch New Teal Third 2018/19 Kit Featuring Unique 'NikeConnect' Technology

By 90Min
September 05, 2018

Chelsea launched their unique 2018/19 Nike third kit, which is inspired by the 'heart of London' in its design and incorporates NikeConnect technology for the very first time in a football shirt.

Complementing the existing blue home kit and yellow away kit, the striking teal third kit features a dynamic print that forms an aerial depiction of Stamford Bridge and the surrounding area.

NikeConnect, which has only previously been used for NBA teams, will allow fans to access customized content and exclusive experiences by connecting through the Nike app with the NikeConnect logo on the shirt label.

Chelsea FC commercial director, Chris Townsend OBE, said: "We are delighted to be working alongside Nike to bring our supporters a real innovation in our third kit. We hope our fans will enjoy tapping in to unlock exclusive Nike and Chelsea experiences as we make our way through the 2018/19 campaign."

Image by Jamie Spencer
Image by Jamie Spencer

The shirt will be worn with teal shorts and crimson socks. It will also serve as the primary change strip for the club in Europe this season - Chelsea were drawn against BATE Borisov, PAOK and MOL Vidi in the Europa League group stage last week.

Image by Jamie Spencer

The new NikeConnect Chelsea third shirt is available from September 5th at nike.com/connectedjersey and the Chelsea Megastore at Stamford Bridge.

