FIFA Confirm That Italian Giants Will Not Face Disciplinary Action for Luka Modric Approach

September 05, 2018

Italian side Inter will not face any action for their alleged illegal approach for Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modrić, FIFA have confirmed.

The Nerazzurri were hopeful of landing the World Cup finalist late in the summer transfer window, and it has even been suggested that Inter approached Modrić's agent in an attempt to push through a move.

That prompted the decision makers at the Santiago Bernabéu to lodge a complaint to football's international governing body FIFA, claiming that Real Madrid hadn't granted permission for Inter to approach their midfielder.


However, after reviewing the evidence, FIFA have decided to drop the case against Inter.

"After having conducted a preliminary investigation into the matter, we can confirm that based on the evidence at hand, no disciplinary proceedings will be opened," a FIFA spokesperson told the BBC.

"This has been duly informed to the respective clubs."

Modrić is coming off the back of an outstanding season for club and country, in which the 32-year-old secured another Champions League winners medal, as well as being awarded the Golden Ball for his display at the World Cup.

Recently, the former Tottenham midfielder was crowned as UEFA's Best Player of the Year, pipping Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah and Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo to the coveted award.

The three players have also been named as the final nominees for The Best Fifa Men's Player award, which will be presented on September 24 in London.

