Harry Maguire Admits England Players Baffled by Upcoming UEFA Nations League

England international and Leicester City defender Harry Maguire has admitted he and his teammates are confused by the upcoming UEFA Nations League, with the process of the competition proving difficult to understand.

Despite being given a tutorial of the newly formed competition by UEFA by Three Lions' boss Gareth Southgate, the England players are still struggling to get their heads around the idea, with research being carried out to understand the rules, as reported by The Telegraph.

As quoted by The Telegraph, Maguire said: "The boss tried to explain it to us the best he could the other day. I think he has got his head around it now, but it took a lot of studying.

"It is confusing, but we are trying to get our heads round it. For us players, we just go into each game trying to win it and see where it takes us. So we will see after the game."

England find themselves in League A, Group 4 of the inaugural competition, which was created by UEFA to make international friendlies more serious, with rewards of places at Euro 2020 up for grabs for those who succeed.

Am I the only one confused about the UEFA Nations League. 🤔 — Babalola Oladapo (@Emperor_derek) September 5, 2018

Maguire also spoke fondly of memories he made this summer as England progressed to a World Cup semi-final for the first time since 1990. It was the commanding defender who scored England's opener in the quarter-finals in the 2-0 win over Sweden.

He added: "I still see little clips now and again, and you get that little bit of a buzz and you still have the memories, but I still have that bit inside me which is a bit disappointed,

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

"It does make me feel a little bit gutted at times to think how close we were. We had one foot in the final of a World Cup so if you look back at that game it is disappointing.

"But then you look at the experience and what we did for the country, everyone getting right behind us, and it was something really special and something we want to do again in the future."