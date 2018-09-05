'He Deserves it So Much': Spurs Fans React to Son's Message for Them After Asian Games Success

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to social media to praise Son Heung-Min after the South Korean's message to them following his Asian Games success.

The 26-year-old successfully won gold at the Asian Games' men's football tournament, which had the added pressure that it was Son's last chance to earn military exemption from South Korean national service.

💬 A message from Sonny following his success in the #AsianGames 🥇#COYS pic.twitter.com/RsSVAdqnuB — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 4, 2018

With the success, Son will now no longer be required to undertake the usually mandatory two-year national service that most South Korean males are required to do.

National service has to begin prior to the individual's 28th birthday, and exemptions can only be won through the Olympics, the Asian Games or success at things like the World Cup - hence the last chance saloon for Son.

This guy really is the brightest light in the camp for a long long time. — ً (@Alderrweireld) September 4, 2018

However, Son and Tottenham fans alike need not worry any more as the Asian Games gold medal ensures that the South Korean playmaker can honour his new five-year deal at Spurs and spend his next few years kicking a ball around a football pitch, rather than shuffling papers round a military office.

Best player in the World!! He deserves it so much!! 🐐🐐🇰🇷🇰🇷🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 — Dan TheProneBear (@TheProneBear_) September 4, 2018

After the success, Son said: "I really want to say thank you to the coach and the fans of Spurs. They're so special."

You are so special too Sonny💙 — sakura 🌸 (@bellissiamore) September 4, 2018

Not that the already loved South Korean needed to do anything more to endear himself in the hearts of the Spurs faithful, but his humble message to his club's fans seems to have only further enamoured him with the supporters.

You deserve it Sonny! Always give your all and play with a smile on your face.



One of the most likeable characters in the game #COYS #THFC ⚽️ — Daniel Woodley (@dwoodley1990) September 4, 2018

Many took to social media to spread messages of success, praise and thanks to their South Korean star - with many more likely desperate to see him back in north London and staying there for some time into the future.