'He's Trying Mind Games': Liverpool Fans Furious as Brazil Star Slams Their Premier League Chances

By 90Min
September 05, 2018

Liverpool fans have reacted furiously on social media to Neymar's comments about their chances in the Premier League this season.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward believed that the Reds would not manage to make the top four this season, believing that Manchester UnitedManchester CityChelsea and Tottenham would be the teams finishing at the top of the Premier League.

Speaking with the Express, he said: “Liverpool are not good enough. They will not finish in the top four this season. Manchester City will win the title, Man United second, Chelsea third and Tottenham fourth.”

The suggestion has angered plenty of Liverpool supporters, who have seen Jurgen Klopp's side make an impressive start to their league campaign.

Liverpool have won each of their four opening games and have been tipped by plenty of pundits to challenge champions Manchester City for the title this season.

The Reds also invested heavily in the summer, spending around £165m in transfer fees.

Paris Saint-Germain face Liverpool twice this season in the Champions League group stages. The other teams in their group are Napoli and Crvena Zvezda.

Since his move to PSG in August 2017, when he became the most expensive transfer ever, he has made 35 appearances in all competitions, scoring 32 goals.

The 26-year-old netted 105 goals in 186 appearances in all competitions during his four seasons at Barcelona prior to his move to the French capital.


Neymar has scored 57 goals in 90 senior international caps for Brazil, making him his country's third top goalscorer behind Pele and Ronaldo, having made his international debut back in 2010 as an 18-year-old.

