Jerome Boateng Admits PSG Talks 'Were Good' But He Remains Committed to Bayern Munich

Following a summer of heavy speculation linking Jerome Boateng with a move to PSG, the Bayern Munich defender has now admitted that talks with the Ligue 1’s side’s manager Thomas Tuchel did take place and ‘were good’. However, he insists that he is now committed to the Bundesliga champions.

The transfer movement mounted amid claims of a long-standing issue between Boateng and Bayern’s president Karl-Heinz Rumminigge, but despite his admission that there was contact with French champions PSG, the defender has sought to commit his future to Bayern.

Boateng said, via Welt: “There were talks with Paris, that’s no secret. The task there was interesting, the talks with Thomas Tuchel were good.

“That does not mean that I’m not burning for Bayern anymore. I have big goals and will continue to do everything for the club. As I have always done.”

Despite the persistent rumours linking both Boateng and striker Robert Lewandowski with big money moves away from the Allianz Arena over the summer, new Bayern manager Niko Kovac has been full of praise for the star duo’s professionalism under his management.

As quoted by Squawka, Kovac said: “Jerome is an absolute full professional.

“We had the subject with Lewy (Robert Lewandowski), he feels well, is happy. It’s the same with Jerome.

“He will give everything, will sacrifice himself to achieve all goals with Bayern. Jerome is a world-class defender. It’s about keeping him healthy.”

Bayern have enjoyed the perfect start to their Bundesliga title defence under Kovac this season, winning each of their first two matches of the season, most recently recording a 3-0 victory away to Stuttgart.

Boateng has started each of Bayern’s games so far this season and it appears that, despite the defender’s interest in a move to PSG during the summer, the 30-year-old German international remains as integral as ever for the Bavarians.