Paul Pogba Dreams of Playing Under 'Idol' Zinedine Zidane as Pressure Mounts on Jose Mourinho

By 90Min
September 05, 2018

As Manchester United’s difficult start to the season continues to pile the pressure on frustrated manager Jose Mourinho, Zinedine Zidane has been linked with the manager's post at Old Trafford and United star Paul Pogba would relish the chance to play under the Frenchman.

That is according to The Sun, with a report claiming that Pogba grew up idolising the Real Madrid legend and would like to play under the French icon’s management at some point in his career.

It is said that Pogba had the chance to join Zidane at Real Madrid prior to his return to Manchester United from Juventus in 2016, but ultimately returned to Old Trafford instead. A source close to United said: “Paul grew up with Zidane as his hero and would like to play for him at some stage of his career.

“He could have back at Real, but he felt he had unfinished business at United and their interest only came along very late in the day.

“Paul has a similar all action style to Zidane and a lot of what he days [sic] was off the back of watching him and learning from him.”

Mourinho has come under intense pressure in the early phases of the new Premier League season following two defeats from United’s first four games, and the Portuguese has been made one of the favourites to be the first manager to lose his job.

Zidane stepped down as head coach of Real Madrid in the summer after leading Los Blancos to another Champions League triumph, and the potential link up between World Cup winner Pogba and Zidane could prove to be an enticing prospect for the United hierarchy to contemplate in the coming months.

