Pep Guardiola Bans Phones at Manchester City in Latest Training Ground Shake-Up

September 05, 2018

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has introduced a new fining system at the club's training ground in a bid to improve his players' focus on the new season.

According to the Mail, Guardiola has banned mobile phones entirely from all working spaces at the training ground including the gym, training pitches and analysis sessions.

The fining system is part of a move to ensure that the standards from City's record-breaking 2017/18 season are maintained in the new campaign, as the club attempts to follow up on a season that saw them score the most goals and gain the most points of any club in a Premier League season since the league began.

Guardiola has also begun fining players who turn up late to training and full-back Benjamin Mendy has already fallen foul of this new rule.

The Mail reports that the fine is a standardised fee for all players, irrespective of seniority or status within the squad.

Former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss Guardiola has stressed the importance of focus repeatedly this season and is clearly keen to show his players that he means business, having dropped star winger Leroy Sane for the club's most recent game against Newcastle for under-performing in training.

After their incredible season last year, City are aiming to go one step further by winning the Champions League in addition to retaining their Premier League crown.

Guardiola's side were handed arguably the kindest group of any of the English sides in the competition, being drawn alongside Shakhtar Donetsk, Lyon and Hoffenheim in their group.

