Sporting CP Presidential Candidate Aims to Bring Leicester's Adrien Silva Back to Club

By 90Min
September 05, 2018

Primeira Liga outfit Sporting CP could possibly facilitate the return of Adrien Silva, depending on the outcome of their presidential elections.

The midfielder officially joined Leicester City in January after spending months sidelined due to an infamous bureaucratic saga caused by the Foxes completing his signing 14 seconds past the closing of the summer transfer window last August. However, he is now being linked with a return to his former club.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

It is being reported that presidential candidate Jose Maria Ricciardi has already come to an agreement with the player and will re-sign him for the club if he is elected president next Saturday.

A deal can only be made next January, with the window closing across Europe last month. And Riccardi is believed to have lined the midfielder up as he aims to revamp Sporting after what was a very tumultuous 2017/18 campaign, according to Record.

However, there are reports that Silva has rejected any claims that there was ever an agreement in place with Ricciardi to return to Sporting - though the player has said that he would like to go back to the club one day.

Silva, 29, has featured in 19 games for the Foxes in all competitions (two games this season), providing three assists. 

Meanwhile former Chelsea and England captain John Terry was another player linked with a move to Sporting on the recommendation of Madeira Rodrigues, another presidential candidate, but Rodrigues has since dropped out of the race so it's fairly unlikely the ex-Villa defender will join the Portuguese giants.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Instead, Aston Villa are believed to be interested in bringing back the 37-year-old free agent as they eye another promotion push this season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)