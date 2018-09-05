Sporting CP Presidential Candidate Aims to Bring Leicester's Adrien Silva Back to Club

Primeira Liga outfit Sporting CP could possibly facilitate the return of Adrien Silva, depending on the outcome of their presidential elections.

The midfielder officially joined Leicester City in January after spending months sidelined due to an infamous bureaucratic saga caused by the Foxes completing his signing 14 seconds past the closing of the summer transfer window last August. However, he is now being linked with a return to his former club.

It is being reported that presidential candidate Jose Maria Ricciardi has already come to an agreement with the player and will re-sign him for the club if he is elected president next Saturday.

A deal can only be made next January, with the window closing across Europe last month. And Riccardi is believed to have lined the midfielder up as he aims to revamp Sporting after what was a very tumultuous 2017/18 campaign, according to Record.

However, there are reports that Silva has rejected any claims that there was ever an agreement in place with Ricciardi to return to Sporting - though the player has said that he would like to go back to the club one day.

Adrien dismissed Ricciardi’s claims that there was ever an agreement to return to Sporting. Adrien Silva’s full text shown in picture below, where he also states how he one day wants to come back to Sporting. pic.twitter.com/FXvuIjkPvW — Sporting160 EN (@Sporting160EN) September 5, 2018

Silva, 29, has featured in 19 games for the Foxes in all competitions (two games this season), providing three assists.

Meanwhile former Chelsea and England captain John Terry was another player linked with a move to Sporting on the recommendation of Madeira Rodrigues, another presidential candidate, but Rodrigues has since dropped out of the race so it's fairly unlikely the ex-Villa defender will join the Portuguese giants.

Instead, Aston Villa are believed to be interested in bringing back the 37-year-old free agent as they eye another promotion push this season.