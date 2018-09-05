Tottenham Star Victor Wanyama Blasted for Unprofessional Conduct by National Team Manager

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama has been criticised by Kenya manager Sebastien Migne, after he failed to report for international duty.

Wanyama, who is the captain of the Kenyan national team, has been struggling with a knee injury, but was still called up for his side's African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Ghana and Malawi.

According to The Evening Standard, Migne said: “Wanyama should have travelled so that our medical staff can assess his injury.

"We should be a bit professional in such situations.”

However, the report also claims that Tottenham were of the opinion that he had officially withdrawn from the squad after all parties agreed that he was not fit enough to feature.

Wanyama has struggled with various injuries in recent years. He missed a huge part of last season as a result of cartilage injuries, and has yet to feature for Tottenham this season after suffering a knee injury over summer.





He was named on the bench for his side during Tottenham's 2-1 defeat to Watford last weekend, suggesting a return to fitness is imminent; however clearly Wanyama feels he is not ready to return to international football.





The 27-year-old was just 15 when he made his debut for Kenya, and has gone on to make 50 appearances for The Harambee Stars. However, as a result of his cartilage injury, he has not featured for the team since March.

Kenya have not qualified for a major competition since the 2004 African Cup of Nations, meaning they will need the likes of Wanyama and former Inter Milan midfielder McDonald Mariga, who also happens to be Wanyama's older brother, to step up and carry their country to the next tournament.