West Ham United Starlet Gives Positive Update Following Lengthy Injury Absence

By 90Min
September 05, 2018

West Ham player Moses Makasi has given a positive update on his recovery from a serious knee injury on his personal Instagram account.

The 22-year-old star suffered a tear in the cartilage in his knee in April, which saw his loan at Plymouth Argyle cut short last season and him ruled out for almost six months. He had managed seven appearances and scored once before his injury.


Masaki last featured for the League One side on April 14 during a clash with Portsmouth.

He ended up requiring surgery on the knee but, now back with West Ham, he appears close to making a return to action.


On his Instagram, Makasi told Hammers fans he was delighted to be "back on the pitch" after carrying the injury for six months, as he enters the latter phase of his rehabilitation to overcome the issue.

The 22-year-old signed a new one-year deal in June 2018 and was included in Manuel Pellegrini's 25-man squad for this year's Premier League; despite having not yet made a senior appearance for West Ham.

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

He is, however, a regular in the Hammers' second string and is expected to initially return to the Under-23s side with a view to breaking into the first team - which given their poor start to the season may be looking for a dramatic shakeup sooner rather than later.

Makasi captain the West Ham reserve side in 10 of his 11 Premier League 2 appearances last season, prior to going out on loan.

