West Ham Will Regret Signing Andriy Yarmolenko According to Former International Midfielder

By 90Min
September 05, 2018

West Ham are reportedly "sorry" over the £18m signing of Ukrainian international Andriy Yarmolenko, according to former footballer Hennadiy Orbu.

Speaking with Ukrainian publication Expres, Orbu said he felt Yarmolenko's career outside his homeland had been a "fiasco" and explained that current club West Ham must have been "sorry" to have spent so much money on the winger.

The 28-year-old joined West Ham this summer from German club Borussia Dortmund. Orbu didn't feel Yarmolenko's move wouldn't work, tipping the Ukrainian to move back to Dynamo Kyiv in his homeland in the near future.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

Orbu said: "Everything points to the fact that he will soon return to Dynamo Kyiv.

"We will note the fiasco of his foreign career. It is unlikely that Yarmolenko will be able to make a bright career in the UK.

"Unfortunately, he does not even reach the level of West Ham, which is temporarily in the last place of the tournament table. The Londoners are sorry that they paid Borussia Dortmund as much as €20m."

The 28-year-old has so far failed to start a league match so far, though has been among the substitutes for every game so far by Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini and has come off the bench. He did however start against AFC Wimbledon in West Ham's EFL Cup victory.

Pellegrini's side has lost all of their opening four Premier League matches and remain rooted to the bottom of the league table despite significant investment in the squad.

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

Yarmolenko could be in line for more game time following the international break, given how poorly the Hammers have started and with boss Pellegrini needing to do something to improve fortunes at the London Stadium.

