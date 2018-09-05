Wilfried Zaha Confirms He Will Return to Crystal Palace Training 'Soon' After Missing Saints Match

By 90Min
September 05, 2018

Crystal Palace talisman Wilfried Zaha says that he will return to training 'soon' after missing last weekend's match against Southampton with an adductor strain.

Roy Hodgson confirmed before last Saturday's game that Zaha had picked up the injury in training and would not play against the Saints as a result.

In his absence, Palace lost the match 2-0, their twelfth consecutive Premier League defeat in matches where Zaha has been absent from the squad. They last won a league game without Zaha in September 2016.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Eagles fans were therefore understandably concerned about the possibility that Zaha would not be fit in time to face Huddersfield after the international break.

But Zaha shared a video on Instagram which included a caption indicating that he is well on the route to recovery.

Be back soon but till then I’ll leave you with some 6 aside fun 💫

A post shared by Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) on

"Be back soon but till then I’ll leave you with some 6 aside fun," wrote the Ivory Coast international.

Zaha was the subject of rumoured interest from Chelsea throughout the summer transfer window but remained at Selhurst Park and signed a contract extension until 2023.

He has justified his improved wage packet in the early stages of this season with two goals in his first three games, although Palace have slipped to three consecutive defeats since an opening day win over Fulham.

Zaha has been named Palace's Player of the Year in each of the last three seasons.

