adidas Announce Release of Limited Edition Boots to Mark Gareth Bale's Milestone Achievement

By 90Min
September 06, 2018

adidas have announced the release of the TeamMode X18.1 football boots to commemorate Gareth Bale becoming Wale's highest-ever scorer.

The Real Madrid star passed Ian Rush's 28-goal record with a hat-trick during a 6-0 Wales win over China in the China Cup in March and is now his country's top scorer with 29 successful strikes.

Fred Lee/GettyImages

"I was not thinking about it, but now it has come it's an incredible honour and one of the best things I've achieved in my career," he said after the match.

"On a personal note it's great to break the record, but I could not have done it without my team-mates."

With the player set to return to action for Wales against Ireland this Thursday, for the first time since reaching the milestone, Sportswear giants adidas have marked his achievement with the release of the trendy boots which bear the Welsh flag, as well as the number 29.

Image by Kavan Flavius

"adidas Football has created a Limited Edition pair of TeamMode X18.1 boots to celebrate Gareth Bale becoming Wales’ all-time top goalscorer," they announced in a press release on ahead of Wales' Uefa Nations League clash with Ireland.

"Bale will wear the boots for the upcoming international fixtures against Ireland & Denmark – his first games for Wales since breaking the record."

Image by Kavan Flavius

Unfortunately for fans, though, only 29 pairs of said boot will be available for purchase (one pair per goal scored). 

They go on sale at 7:45 pm CET on Thursday night and can be bought online here.

