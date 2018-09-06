Alexandre Lacazette Insists Arsenal Are Making Progress Under New Manager Unai Emery

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette says the Gunners are already improving under new manager Unai Emery after recording back to back victories over West Ham and Cardiff.

The French forward believes the Gunners' victory over Cardiff was a sign that Arsenal are improving since Arsene Wenger's departure.

Athena Pictures/GettyImages

Speaking to the Daily Express, Lacazette said: "I know with the new manager it can only be better. We will be better week after week, you can see we had the mentality.





"Last season we lost this kind of game. But if you see the faces after the second goal we had confidence and that was why we came back. I think we won just two games in 2018 away from home."





The 27-year-old continued: "This season we want to be better away and it was the first game we won and I hope that it will be the first of many until the last day of the season. Overall it has been good even if we had two losses. They were against the two champions of the past two seasons."

10 - Alexandre Lacazette has been directly involved in 10 goals (eight goals, two assists) in his last nine starts for Arsenal in all competitions. Finisher. pic.twitter.com/CNPGbTYkDp — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 2, 2018

Lacazette also spoke about his new partnership with fellow striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The strikers have only started four times together since Aubameyang's move from Borussia Dortmund in January, but the Frenchman insisted that he enjoys playing with the Gabon international.

He added: "It is nice as we complement each other’s game. It is always good to play with good players and he deserved to score as he has worked hard from the beginning of the season.

"Against Chelsea it was hard for him as he missed some chances but he has got over that, and it was nice to play well with him."

💬 “We talk, we laugh a lot, we work together when we are on the pitch… I like to play with Auba, he’s a good guy.” - Alex Lacazette



We just ❤️ this @LacazetteAlex and @Aubameyang7 partnership pic.twitter.com/UoJobzfDiT — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) September 2, 2018

The former Lyon striker also added that he is determined to fight for a place in Unai Emery's starting lineup. Lacazette said: "It’s always going to be hard to be in the first XI at a club like this, but I always keep fighting and working. I won’t play every week just because of one game. Every day I have to work and show the coach I work well and I deserve my place.”