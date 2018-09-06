Alexandre Lacazette Insists Arsenal Are Making Progress Under New Manager Unai Emery

By 90Min
September 06, 2018

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette says the Gunners are already improving under new manager Unai Emery after recording back to back victories over West Ham and Cardiff.

The French forward believes the Gunners' victory over Cardiff was a sign that Arsenal are improving since Arsene Wenger's departure. 

Athena Pictures/GettyImages

Speaking to the Daily Express, Lacazette said: "I know with the new manager it can only be better. We will be better week after week, you can see we had the mentality.


"Last season we lost this kind of game. But if you see the faces after the second goal we had confidence and that was why we came back. I think we won just two games in 2018 away from home."


The 27-year-old continued: "This season we want to be better away and it was the first game we won and I hope that it will be the first of many until the last day of the season. Overall it has been good even if we had two losses. They were against the two champions of the past two seasons."

Lacazette also spoke about his new partnership with fellow striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The strikers have only started four times together since Aubameyang's move from Borussia Dortmund in January, but the Frenchman insisted that he enjoys playing with the Gabon international.

He added: "It is nice as we complement each other’s game. It is always good to play with good players and he deserved to score as he has worked hard from the beginning of the season. 

"Against Chelsea it was hard for him as he missed some chances but he has got over that, and it was nice to play well with him."

The former Lyon striker also added that he is determined to fight for a place in Unai Emery's starting lineup. Lacazette said: "It’s always going to be hard to be in the first XI at a club like this, but I always keep fighting and working. I won’t play every week just because of one game. Every day I have to work and show the coach I work well and I deserve my place.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)