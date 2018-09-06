Antoine Griezmann Reveals That Paul Pogba's Leadership 'Surprised' French Teammates at World Cup

By 90Min
September 06, 2018

Antoine Griezmann has praised Paul Pogba for his leadership during France's World Cup campaign, saying that the Manchester United midfielder 'surprised' his teammates with how vocal he was in the dressing room.

Pogba was a key player for France at the tournament, scoring in the final as Les Bleus defeated Croatia 4-2 to lift the World Cup for the second time.

Videos emerged online showing Pogba taking a motivational role in the dressing room, and Griezmann says that he was surprised and impressed by his 25-year-old countryman.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

"Paul has really moved up a notch in the dressing room. He had the right words, which has pushed us," Griezmann told French newspaper L’Equipe.


"Hugo [Lloris], Raph [Raphael Varane] and Blaise [Matuidi], we knew that they were there, but Paul, yes, we became more surprised and the way he spoke, it did us good."

Griezmann also revealed that he had to avoid eye contact with Pogba during his motivational speeches, for fear that he would make his teammate laugh and break his flow.

"Every time he speaks, I want to laugh," said the Atletico Madrid star. "Paul is so used to the funny, which is why it surprises me.


"It is for this reason that when he speaks, Paul never looked at me. He knows that I would have a small smile, due to which he can laugh at any time."


The French squad are back together for the first time since their victorious homecoming as they make their UEFA Nations League debut against Germany in Munich on Thursday, before hosting the Netherlands on Monday.

