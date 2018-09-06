Barcelona Star Jordi Alba Set for Contract Talks at the Camp Nou Despite Luis Enrique Spain Snub

Barcelona star Jordi Alba is set to sign a new contract at the Camp Nou, despite being snubbed for the Spain squad by former club manager Luis Enrique.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Spanish champions want to extend the 29-year-old's current deal - which expires in 2020 - and have been waiting for the transfer window to close before opening negotiations.

It is believed that Alba, who signed from Valencia back in 2012 for £11m, wants to stay at the club where he spent time as a youngster in the famed La Masia academy.

After successfully renewing the contracts of Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Sergi Roberto and Samuel Umtiti, La Blaugrana were focused on finishing their dealings in the transfer market before talking to Alba.

Super weird that Barça haven’t sorted out a new deal for Jordi Alba. It’s not easy to find top LB’s, Alba is still in his prime, and they have a young gun in Miranda to gradually take over once Alba declines. No-brainer, really. — La Masia (@Youngcules) September 5, 2018

However, the full-back's representatives are unhappy with the club for taking such a large amount of time to make contact, and feel as if they were prioritising Alba's teammates' renewals ahead of his own.

Barcelona are unhappy at the pressure being put on them by the Spain international's agent, but are still expected to strike a deal despite not wanting to throw huge amounts of cash at the 29-year-old.

Alba has been a key player for the club since his 2012 arrival, racking up over 250 appearances on his way to countless silverware with the Spanish giants.

Jordi Alba with two assists and a goal just two days after being left out of the Spain squad. Perfect response to Luis Enrique. — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) September 2, 2018

The news will come as music to the sound of Alba's ears after his recent disappointment at international level.

Alba was dropped from the Spain squad by new boss Luis Enrique in favour of a recall for Chelsea's Marcos Alonso, with the former Barcelona boss continuing the apparent feud between the pair which began at club level - Enrique frequently dropping Alba when in charge a the Camp Nou.