Barcelona Star Jordi Alba Set for Contract Talks at the Camp Nou Despite Luis Enrique Spain Snub

By 90Min
September 06, 2018

Barcelona star Jordi Alba is set to sign a new contract at the Camp Nou, despite being snubbed for the Spain squad by former club manager Luis Enrique. 

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Spanish champions want to extend the 29-year-old's current deal - which expires in 2020 - and have been waiting for the transfer window to close before opening negotiations. 

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

It is believed that Alba, who signed from Valencia back in 2012 for £11m, wants to stay at the club where he spent time as a youngster in the famed La Masia academy. 

After successfully renewing the contracts of Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Sergi Roberto and Samuel Umtiti, La Blaugrana were focused on finishing their dealings in the transfer market before talking to Alba. 

However, the full-back's representatives are unhappy with the club for taking such a large amount of time to make contact, and feel as if they were prioritising Alba's teammates' renewals ahead of his own. 

Barcelona are unhappy at the pressure being put on them by the Spain international's agent, but are still expected to strike a deal despite not wanting to throw huge amounts of cash at the 29-year-old. 

Alba has been a key player for the club since his 2012 arrival, racking up over 250 appearances on his way to countless silverware with the Spanish giants. 

The news will come as music to the sound of Alba's ears after his recent disappointment at international level. 

Alba was dropped from the Spain squad by new boss Luis Enrique in favour of a recall for Chelsea's Marcos Alonso, with the former Barcelona boss continuing the apparent feud between the pair which began at club level - Enrique frequently dropping Alba when in charge a the Camp Nou. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)