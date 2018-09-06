Fulham Hoping to Renew Marcus Bettinelli's Contract Amid Interest From London Rivals

Fulham want to tie goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli to a new contract at Craven Cottage after the 26-year-old was called up to Gareth Southgate's England squad for the first time.

His call-up for the UEFA Nations League match against Spain and the friendly against Switzerland marks a remarkable rise for Bettinelli, who was Fulham's substitute goalkeeper during the first half of last season in the Championship.

He started this season on the bench as well but replaced new signing Fabri for the games against Burnley and Brighton; saving a Pascal Gross penalty in the latter.

Bettinelli's international call-up will only increase the stock of a goalkeeper who is already attracting interest from West Ham and Crystal Palace.

He only signed a new contract until 2020 last summer but Fulham are considering another extension to his deal to ward off their London rivals, according to the Sun.

They would want to extend his contract until 2022, showing the faith that Slavisa Jokanovic still has in Bettinelli despite the summer signings of Fabri and Sergio Rico.

Bettinelli's England summons was a surprise to many people, considering he had never played a Premier League match before this season.

Southgate handed Bettinelli his first and only England Under-21 cap in 2015 and has remained an admirer of the Londoner ever since.