France will return to the field for the first time since its World Cup triumph in July and take on Germany on Thursday in the new UEFA Nations League tournament.

Captain and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris will miss this match and the upcoming game against the Netherlands. World Cup stars Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe are among those who will suit up for Les Bleus.

Germany, which won the 2014 World Cup, was knocked out of the group stage in stunning fashion and will look to turn the page and start a new successful run under manager Joachim Low, who stayed on despite the disaster in Russia.

The last time the teams played, they drew 2–2 in a friendly last November.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2, Univision Deportes, UniMas

