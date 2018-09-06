Huddersfield Town Star Mathias Jorgensen Frustrated by Sponsorship Row With DBU

By 90Min
September 06, 2018

Two of Huddersfield Town's defensive stars have become embroiled in a nasty image rights battle with their national association, and the situation doesn't look to be any nearer an end.

BT reports Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen and Jonas Lossl will not play for Denmark this week, as the regular first squad fight the DBU (Dansk Boldspil-Union) over personal sponsorship rights.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

With no team in place for their match against Wales, it appears the federation will be forced to choose from a mix of third division and futsal players. Zanka spoke to Danish newspaper BT about the chaotic situation: Unfortunately, it is a bad negotiating climate. 

"We must of course hope that it will improve soon for Danish football. And so, of course, we hope that the DBU will come back to the table.”

When pressed on whether he and his national teammates were being deliberately stubborn over financial clauses, Jorgensen commented: “If you think so, it’s because you have not gone into things. I thought about it too, you know. 

"This is a fine question, but it is not the essence of the case, and it is not at all what is being discussed – both the DBU and we know, and therefore we are opposed to our director going out and insinuating in the media that the players are greedy.”

Meeting at Scandic Hotel on Cohenhagen's South Harbour, a deal was unable to be hashed out between the two sides. With many an important player in attendance, it paints a bleak picture. 

Unless a last minute agreement can be finalised, problems could ensue for Denmark. BT also highlight an email the DBU received from UEFA as reading: "For any struggle that is not carried out, the case will be transferred to UEFA's disciplinary bodies."


Huddersfield supporters will hope this fiasco doesn't effect the mindset of their Danes, as elite defensive performances could be the difference when it comes to Premier League survival. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)