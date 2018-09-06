Huddersfield Town Star Mathias Jorgensen Frustrated by Sponsorship Row With DBU

Two of Huddersfield Town's defensive stars have become embroiled in a nasty image rights battle with their national association, and the situation doesn't look to be any nearer an end.

BT reports Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen and Jonas Lossl will not play for Denmark this week, as the regular first squad fight the DBU (Dansk Boldspil-Union) over personal sponsorship rights.

With no team in place for their match against Wales, it appears the federation will be forced to choose from a mix of third division and futsal players. Zanka spoke to Danish newspaper BT about the chaotic situation: “Unfortunately, it is a bad negotiating climate.

"We must of course hope that it will improve soon for Danish football. And so, of course, we hope that the DBU will come back to the table.”

When pressed on whether he and his national teammates were being deliberately stubborn over financial clauses, Jorgensen commented: “If you think so, it’s because you have not gone into things. I thought about it too, you know.

This whole situation is hilarious. Wales and Ireland will be playing against futsal players in the Nations League. https://t.co/XlM9JJ1E5Q — Jonathan Fisher (@fishplums) September 4, 2018

"This is a fine question, but it is not the essence of the case, and it is not at all what is being discussed – both the DBU and we know, and therefore we are opposed to our director going out and insinuating in the media that the players are greedy.”

Meeting at Scandic Hotel on Cohenhagen's South Harbour, a deal was unable to be hashed out between the two sides. With many an important player in attendance, it paints a bleak picture.

looking at the Denmark football team situation, they should do a switcheroo gimmick where they field their strongest team at random — Ace 摔跤支持者 (@AWQ1985) September 6, 2018

Unless a last minute agreement can be finalised, problems could ensue for Denmark. BT also highlight an email the DBU received from UEFA as reading: "For any struggle that is not carried out, the case will be transferred to UEFA's disciplinary bodies."





Huddersfield supporters will hope this fiasco doesn't effect the mindset of their Danes, as elite defensive performances could be the difference when it comes to Premier League survival.