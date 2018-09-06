Juventus Defender Andrea Barzagli Praises Cristiano Ronaldo's Winning Mentality

Juventus defender Andrea Barzagli has commended the club's record signing Cristiano Ronaldo for his winning mentality, stating that the £100m man 'knows how to win finals'.

Speaking to the local press (via Calcio Mercato), the Italian international has backed the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to be a key man for the Old Lady, and is not worried in the slightest about the 33-year-old's barren start to life in Turin.

Barzagli said: "We are not worried about the fact that he hasn't scored.

"He is a great champion and it is amazing to train alongside him. I think we have a stronger roster than in past seasons but in the end, it is the results that count."

The Portugal captain's arrival at the Allianz Stadium has been tipped as the addition that the Italian giants needed to finally clinch a long awaited Champions League success.

Barzagli echoed those claims, adding: "Let's hope, we will work hard. To win a Champions league is very difficult but we now have Ronaldo who knows how to win finals."

Ronaldo arrived at Juventus from Real Madrid in the summer in what was a club-record move for Massimiliano Allegri's side.

Previously, the former Manchester United number seven had become Los Blancos' all-time top scorer across his nine years at the Santiago Bernabeu, scoring 450 goals for the Spanish giants as he won 15 trophies.

At the moment, however, Ronaldo does not look to be a safe bet to replicate those figures in Italy, having endured a barren spell in front of goal for his new side.

Ronaldo has played three Serie A matches so far against Chievo, Lazio and Parma, but is yet to open his account.

In what appears to be a response to his lack of goals, Ronaldo has skipped international duty with Portugal in favour of training with Juventus as he attempts to regain peak fitness after a demanding summer.