Juventus Defender Andrea Barzagli Praises Cristiano Ronaldo's Winning Mentality

By 90Min
September 06, 2018

Juventus defender Andrea Barzagli has commended the club's record signing Cristiano Ronaldo for his winning mentality, stating that the £100m man 'knows how to win finals'. 

Speaking to the local press (via Calcio Mercato), the Italian international has backed the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to be a key man for the Old Lady, and is not worried in the slightest about the 33-year-old's barren start to life in Turin. 

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Barzagli said: "We are not worried about the fact that he hasn't scored.

"He is a great champion and it is amazing to train alongside him. I think we have a stronger roster than in past seasons but in the end, it is the results that count."

The Portugal captain's arrival at the Allianz Stadium has been tipped as the addition that the Italian giants needed to finally clinch a long awaited Champions League success. 

Barzagli echoed those claims, adding: "Let's hope, we will work hard. To win a Champions league is very difficult but we now have Ronaldo who knows how to win finals."

Ronaldo arrived at Juventus from Real Madrid in the summer in what was a club-record move for Massimiliano Allegri's side. 

Previously, the former Manchester United number seven had become Los Blancos' all-time top scorer across his nine years at the Santiago Bernabeu, scoring 450 goals for the Spanish giants as he won 15 trophies. 

ANDREAS SOLARO/GettyImages

At the moment, however, Ronaldo does not look to be a safe bet to replicate those figures in Italy, having endured a barren spell in front of goal for his new side. 

Ronaldo has played three Serie A matches so far against Chievo, Lazio and Parma, but is yet to open his account. 

In what appears to be a response to his lack of goals, Ronaldo has skipped international duty with Portugal in favour of training with Juventus as he attempts to regain peak fitness after a demanding summer. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)