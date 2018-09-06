Liverpool Left to Sweat After Yet Another Player Is Ruled Out of International Clashes Due to Injury

By 90Min
September 06, 2018

After Adam Lallana was ruled out of England action due to a groin strain picked up in training, Liverpool were hoping that the rest of their team could stay healthy while on international duty.

Unfortunately, that has not been the case, as the Daily Star reports Simon Mignolet's withdrawal from the Belgian squad. With the 30-year-old returning to Melwood for further monitoring, Jurgen Klopp is now left worryingly short of a goalkeeper.   

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

A statement from Liverpool's official website reads: “Simon Mignolet has withdrawn from the Belgium squad due to injury.


“The Liverpool goalkeeper had been called up by Roberto Martinez for the friendly with Scotland and subsequent UEFA Nations League tie against Iceland. But the injury has ruled Mignolet out of the fixtures with his country.

“The 30-year-old is expected to be available when the Reds return to action at Tottenham Hotspur next weekend, however.”

After allowing Loris Karius to join Besiktas on loan, it will be music to Klopp's ears that Mignolet's injury is not as bad as was first feared. However, if Alisson Becker was to suffer a problem while with Brazil, then the Reds would have zero fully fit goalkeepers.


Currently riding Liverpool's bench, Mignolet may have thought a game against Spurs could've signalled his first start of the season. Alisson faces a long trip back from the United States after friendly matches against their hosts and El Salvador, and fatigue could become a real factor. 

Hoping to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League this season, Liverpool will need to keep the nucleus of their squad fit throughout. Although, everybody will likely have a role to play sometime this campaign, so an injury like this is not welcomed.    

