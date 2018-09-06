Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Takes Thinly Veiled Swipe at Former Reds Midfielder Emre Can

September 06, 2018

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has taken a sly swipe at former Reds midfielder Emre Can, as the German is yet to hold down a regular place at Juventus after the player's summer switch to Turin.

Quoted in the Telegraph, Klopp, whilst detailing his future plans for squad development involving players like Dominic Solanke and Rhian Brewster and how competitive the game has become in terms of squad depth across Europe, took aim at his former midfield general in the light of Can having yet to start for the Bianconeri this term.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Klopp stated: “How I see it is that English football in is in a really good way their development with the young boys.


“He (Southgate) is right: they have to find solutions for these young boys like Loftus-Cheek, for example, to play regularly but I cannot solve that problem. The problems are maybe obvious for a specific player – he is there at his club but not playing so could he not play somewhere else? 

"But the league is just that strong that there are international players from other countries who are not starters in the Premier League, not just English players.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

“If a German international makes a move to England he probably doesn't start as often (in the Premier League) as he did before.


"It happens in other countries too. Emre Can didn't start so far for Juve. Will he be a starter?”

Having made the switch from German club Bayer Leverkusen in June 2014, Can ended his four-year association with Liverpool earlier this summer, as the 24-year-old stalled on signing a new deal at Anfield.

Liverpool v West Ham United - Premier League

Having been touted for a move to Turin since last January, Can completed a move to the Juventus Stadium in June of this year after the expiration of his contract on Merseyside, signing a four-year deal with Max Allegri's side.

The Old Lady have again started in blistering form, looking to win the Scudetto for an eighth successive season in Italy, winning their opening three games, but despite playing in all three outings Can is yet to make his first start for his new club.

It is thought was Klopp was loathed to lose his compatriot this summer, especially in the light of the central midfielder's most impressive campaign to date last season but having parted ways, it seems the Reds boss is not above taking a swipe at a player who had plans away from Klopp's intended dynasty on Merseyside.

