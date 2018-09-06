Liverpool Youngster Rhian Brewster May Have to Wait Until 2019 for First Team Chance

Liverpool's young prospect Rhian Brewster may have to wait until 2019 for a first team chance as he continues his rehabilitation from injury.

As reported by the Telegraph, the 18-year-old is unlikely to be making Jurgen Klopp's team anytime soon as he continues to recover from an ankle ligament injury suffered last January - with December marked as the target month for Brewster to start training again.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

The teenager has moved to the senior set-up at Liverpool's training ground at Melwood in a bid to step up his recovery.

Brewster required two operations after he suffered the injury setback back in January, which will mean he has missed over a year of football by the time he is able to make a comeback.

The 18-year-old, who won the World Cup with the England Under-17s and was handed the Golden Boot for his efforts, would most likely have already made his first team debut were it not for his injury issues.

Rhian Brewster's club photo this year looks like he's really excited for the first day of school, the cutie. pic.twitter.com/E0iOz7ZMo8 — Excitable Broad (@knitmeg) September 3, 2018

Klopp would almost certainly have made the youngster a first team contender for Carabao Cup matches, whilst his reluctance to play Dominic Solanke and Divock Origi suggests that there is a spot open for Brewster should he prove his fitness.

Brewster signed his first professional contract with the Reds in the summer amid interest from a number of clubs both in England and around Europe.

Matt King/GettyImages

In response to Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate's claims that English players are not playing enough for their clubs, Klopp leapt to the defence of his side, saying (via the Telegraph's report): “I don't think the numbers have dropped with us, I don't think so. I have no answer for the other teams.

“What I can say is we have three or four, maybe five, six or seven potential starters for the English national team. Two of them have started all the games already – Joe (Gomez) and Trent (Alexander-Arnold) – then Hendo. Adam (Lallana) has had a difficult time. That's how it is."