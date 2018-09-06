Luis Suarez Backs 'Quality' Barcelona to Win the Champions League This Season

Luis Suarez has said that he believes Barcelona have everything it takes to come out on top in the Champions League this season.

The Spanish giants shockingly exited the tournament at the quarter final stage last season, despite grabbing a 4-1 advantage over Roma in the first leg of the tie.

But the Uruguayan reckons his side can go all the way under Ernesto Valverde this time around as they have the requisite nomenclature to conquer Europe this term.

"We have enough quality in the team and a great manager to be able to win the trophy," he said in an interview with RAC1 this week (H/T Sport).





"The quality at the moment has to be appreciated: it's spectacular, from the goalkeeper to the last player. What we have to do is take that quality on to the pitch to win things on a group level, which is what we want."

La Blaugrana have been drawn against Inter, Tottenham and PSV Eindhoven for the group stage of the competition and Suarez says he doesn't expect it to be an easy journey for his side.

"It will not be an easy group," he continued. "Inter are back in the Champions League, Tottenham are sat near the top of the Premier League and PSV could be the most beatable side but they are the Dutch champions. The Champions League is what marks a team. All the best teams are there. You have tough opponents, but these are the type of games I like."

Swerving from the topic of Barca's prospects of winning the Champions League this season, the striker also admitted his surprise over Antoine Griezmann opting to remain at Atletico Madrid.

The Frenchman was heavily tipped to join the Camp Nou residents this summer but surprisingly revealed his decision to stay with the Rojiblancos ahead of the World Cup, which he would later win with France.

"[I was surprised] but everyone has the right to decide," Suarez said. "And he's earned the respect of the whole football world."