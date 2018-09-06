Marcelo Dismisses 'Nonsense' Juventus Links & Vows to Stay at Real Madrid 'Until the End'

Marcelo has stated his intention to stay at Real Madrid until the end of his career if possible, as he claimed that social media rumours linking him with a move to Juventus were "nonsense".

The Brazilian left back has been at Real since 2006 and remains a first team regular with the European champions, but the recent sale of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus showed how quickly things can change

Marcelo was among Ronaldo's best friends at the Santiago Bernabeu, and vice versa, so naturally there were rumours that he might join the Portuguese star in moving to Turin. But Marcelo dismissed these rumours in an interview with AS.

"Social networks are a way for people who have fans in the world to teach me a little about their lives, but many things also hide behind nonsense, some are opinion makers and end up creating things that are not there," said Marcelo.

"I've seen a lot of nonsense, but as I said, I stay here until the end."

Marcelo also spoke about Vinicius Junior, who joined Real in the summer from Flamengo and recently scored his first goals for the reserve team. Marcelo says that his fellow Brazilian is on the right career path.

"He's a kid," said Marcelo. "When I was 18, I thought he was mature and all that, and now I look back and see that I was a boy. He's a boy, he has to learn a lot, but he already listens to the older ones.

"He will surely succeed in Madrid, 100%, but he is still a child, he is on the right track, he is doing everything a young man has to do."

Marcelo still has four years left on his current contract at Real, having signed a new deal last summer.