PHOTOS: adidas Release Images of the New Match Ball to Be Used in UEFA Nations League

adidas have released images of the match ball that will be used in the UEFA Nations League, the fresh and intriguing new tournament that kicks off all across the continent this week.





The adidas match ball features the UEFA Nations League name and a panelled design incorporating various colours that mimic the competition's logo.

Image by Jamie Spencer

Pitting countries of similar ability against each other, it brings relegation and promotion to international football for the first time and seeks to eliminate what many people have come to perceive as the meaningless friendlies that fill international breaks between qualifying games.

Split into four leagues (A, B, C, D) and four groups (1, 2, 3, 4) within each league, nations will compete home and away against two, in some cases three, others. The top placed team in each group in League B, C and D will earn promotion to the next level.

Similarly, those that finish bottom of League A, B and C will be relegated.

The four winners of each group in League A will advance to the Nations League Finals in June, where they will compete in semi finals and a final for the right to lift the first trophy.