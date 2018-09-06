Shkodran Mustafi Vows 'Big Players' Will Adapt to Emery's Tactics Following Early Season Struggles

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi has vowed to ensure that his side adapt to new boss Unai Emery's tactical approach, and has claimed that his fellow defenders are more than capable of learning to play out from the back.

In an interview with the club's official website, the 26-year-old claimed that he and his teammates were working tirelessly, to adapt to their new style of play, and stated: "It’s a process. We have tried everything in pre-season but then when you make a mistake in pre-season it’s not that bad.

🔙🔛🔝 Not the prettiest way to win but we kept fighting until the end and we got rewarded 💪🏼✅ #sm20 pic.twitter.com/eJ17vM1Ehk — Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) September 2, 2018

"In the Premier League you don’t want to make those mistakes. You have to show your personality because we are a big football club with big players. We must show the personality that we can play from the back - that’s our football and that’s how it suits us to play. We just have to keep working on that. Hopefully, in a few games, we’re going to look more comfortable.”





Arsenal edged past Cardiff City in a 3-2 thriller last weekend, where the Gunners' hesitance in moving the ball around the backline was exposed on a number of occasions - with goalkeeper Petr Čech in particular causing Arsenal fans some serious stress. Emery will be hoping his side can adapt quickly, and new keeper Bernd Leno could offer a safer option between the sticks.

Meanwhile, Arsenal new boy Mattéo Guendouzi has claimed that his lifelong support of the Gunners from childhood was pivotal in joining the club this season. The 19-year-old has made an instant impact at the club, having hugely impressed his new manager Emery during the club's pre-season matches and subsequent early Premier League outings.