Shkodran Mustafi Vows 'Big Players' Will Adapt to Emery's Tactics Following Early Season Struggles

By 90Min
September 06, 2018

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi has vowed to ensure that his side adapt to new boss Unai Emery's tactical approach, and has claimed that his fellow defenders are more than capable of learning to play out from the back.

In an interview with the club's official website, the 26-year-old claimed that he and his teammates were working tirelessly, to adapt to their new style of play, and stated: "It’s a process. We have tried everything in pre-season but then when you make a mistake in pre-season it’s not that bad.

"In the Premier League you don’t want to make those mistakes. You have to show your personality because we are a big football club with big players. We must show the personality that we can play from the back - that’s our football and that’s how it suits us to play. We just have to keep working on that. Hopefully, in a few games, we’re going to look more comfortable.”


Arsenal edged past Cardiff City in a 3-2 thriller last weekend, where the Gunners' hesitance in moving the ball around the backline was exposed on a number of occasions - with goalkeeper Petr Čech in particular causing Arsenal fans some serious stress. Emery will be hoping his side can adapt quickly, and new keeper Bernd Leno could offer a safer option between the sticks.

Meanwhile, Arsenal new boy Mattéo Guendouzi has claimed that his lifelong support of the Gunners from childhood was pivotal in joining the club this season. The 19-year-old has made an instant impact at the club, having hugely impressed his new manager Emery during the club's pre-season matches and subsequent early Premier League outings.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)