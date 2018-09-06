Spurs Fans React to Familiar Name in Tottenham's 'Extended' Squad List Including Youth Stars

By 90Min
September 06, 2018

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino's son could play in the Premier League this season after it was revealed he had been retained on a list of Under-21 players eligible to feature.

Seventeen-year-old Maurizio Pochettino has played six times in the Under-18 league this term, scoring once, but could play in the Premier League this season.

The youngster can play as a winger or a striker and may be given a chance ahead of Fernando Llorente, who has failed to impress since his move from Swansea. The lack of transfer activity at Spurs this summer may also give Pochettino's son the opportunity to play a role with the first team.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Some supporters reacted positively to the prospect of the 17-year-old featuring in the first team squad, giving their opinion on Twitter.

Some fans, however, were less enthusiastic about such a young and unproven player having a role within the senior squad. A few even suggested that the player was receiving preferential treatment because of his relation to the manager.

Tottenham have started the season well, securing nine points from a possible 12, but will be disappointed that they dropped points against Watford. After the international break Spurs play league leaders Liverpool at home and will hope to bounce back from their shock defeat.

If Tottenham are to mount a serious title challenge this year they will need a good performance against one of the favourites to win the league this season.

