Spurs' Vertonghen Aims Cheeky Dig at 'Big Mouth' English Teammates Following World Cup Play-Off Win

By 90Min
September 06, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen has aimed a cheeky dig at his English teammates, suggesting that Belgium's 2018 World Cup Third Place Playoff win over the Three Lions taught them a lesson in humility.

Speaking ahead of his side's friendly match against Scotland, via De Morgen, the former Ajax man opened up on Belgium's achievement. 

"I occasionally share a joke with the English in our team, they have a slightly less big mouth now. I was teasing them a lot."

Vertonghen also discussed his side's second round comeback against Japan, that saw the Red Devils come from 2-0 down to win 3-2: "I was more relieved than happy, at 0-2 you think: this is going to be an anti-climax, when it was a great opportunity to write history. Fortunately, my header went in the goal, Fellaini quickly scored and Chadli finished it in the final seconds.”


Following their tricky test against Scotland, Belgium will play their first match of the new UEFA Nations League against Iceland next week. Given their impressive World Cup showing, the Red Devils will now be targeting the Euro 2020 trophy, as the Belgian golden generation continues to go from strength to strength.

GIUSEPPE CACACE/GettyImages

Vertonghen's English teammates will also be looking to continue their positive momentum, after a making the World Cup semi-final against all odds in Russia. Gareth Southgate's youthful side face a tough test against Spain at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, before taking on Switzerland in a friendly match at the King Power Stadium the following Tuesday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)