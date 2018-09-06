Spurs' Vertonghen Aims Cheeky Dig at 'Big Mouth' English Teammates Following World Cup Play-Off Win

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen has aimed a cheeky dig at his English teammates, suggesting that Belgium's 2018 World Cup Third Place Playoff win over the Three Lions taught them a lesson in humility.

Speaking ahead of his side's friendly match against Scotland, via De Morgen, the former Ajax man opened up on Belgium's achievement.

"I occasionally share a joke with the English in our team, they have a slightly less big mouth now. I was teasing them a lot."

Vertonghen also discussed his side's second round comeback against Japan, that saw the Red Devils come from 2-0 down to win 3-2: "I was more relieved than happy, at 0-2 you think: this is going to be an anti-climax, when it was a great opportunity to write history. Fortunately, my header went in the goal, Fellaini quickly scored and Chadli finished it in the final seconds.”





Following their tricky test against Scotland, Belgium will play their first match of the new UEFA Nations League against Iceland next week. Given their impressive World Cup showing, the Red Devils will now be targeting the Euro 2020 trophy, as the Belgian golden generation continues to go from strength to strength.

GIUSEPPE CACACE/GettyImages

Vertonghen's English teammates will also be looking to continue their positive momentum, after a making the World Cup semi-final against all odds in Russia. Gareth Southgate's youthful side face a tough test against Spain at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, before taking on Switzerland in a friendly match at the King Power Stadium the following Tuesday.