VIDEO: Harry Maguire Was Left 'Fuming' After What Kyle Walker Did to Him in England Training

By 90Min
September 06, 2018

Leicester City defender Harry Maguire was left fuming after an incident in England training with Manchester City's Kyle Walker. 

The two Sheffield United academy graduates were captured by the Three Lions' official Twitter account during training, in which the pair and a few others were engaging in a game of 'Rondo' in which one player in the middle of a circle attempts to win the ball back. 

Unfortunately for Maguire, or as he's more commonly known in the England camp, 'Slabhead', the social media team caught a bit too much on camera for his liking, although Walker won't have been complaining. 

The city full-back took to his own Twitter account to share an edited version of the original footage, showing himself slide a cheeky nutmeg through the legs of the embarrassed centre-back. 

'Slabhead' seemed to take the banter in good humour, as he also took to his own Twitter account to reply 'Fuming' with a few laughing emojis. Modern football, eh? 

This is not the first time the pair have made waves on social media. An image of Maguire leaning into the stands to talk to his family was made into a hugely popular meme by thousands, including Walker. 

The former Tottenham full-back saw his mock-up of the image reap in 73k retweets; you could well and truly say that his tweet 'banged'. 

Maguire will certainly be hoping for some form of revenge on Walker for his nutmeg, either on the pitch when Leicester face Man City, or off the pitch in the form of a social media related jibe. 

