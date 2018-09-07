Crystal Palace Youngster ​Jason Lokilo Explains Decision to Move to FC Lorient on Loan

Jason Lokilo signed for Crystal Palace in 2015 from Anderlecht, but his lack of first team chances so far at Selhurst Park has led him to go out on loan to French Ligue 2 side FC Lorient.

The 19-year-old winger spoke to Le Telegramme after his move and explained his decision to choose Lorient as his destination.

He said: “As soon as they came forward, I didn’t hesitate. For me, Lorient is synonymous with good football, like a mini Barcelona.





"Two years ago, [Yohan] Cabaye told me they were a good club. I don’t know many people here, but I know there’s quality. Many players who came here became great players.





“Look at Guendouzi, now at Arsenal. It’s a very serious club who help youngsters develop and that’s exactly what I’m looking for. It’s a club with a lot of ambition, who, in my eyes, should be in Ligue 1 and not in Ligue 2”.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Lokilo, who plays on either wing, moved to Palace when he was 17-years-old. Most of his time spent at Selhurst Park has been for the U-23 squad, but he was aware when he made the move that his first team chances would be limited to start with, the youngster stating: "I knew I would not play with the Premier League team and that I would be with the U-23s."

Lokilo also admitted to Le Telegramme that his dream is still to play in the Premier League, and just because he has now moved to Lorient does not mean that dream is over.