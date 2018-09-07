Former Arsenal Striker Alan Smith Notes 'Mysterious' Changes to Spurs Forward's Game this Season

By 90Min
September 07, 2018

Sky Sports pundit Alan Smith has pointed out a few changes to Harry Kane's game this season when compared to his performances last season. 

Smith explained in his column for the Evening Standard that although he still sees Kane as a top striker, he has noticed some mysterious changes to Kane's game, saying:  "It’s hard to pick holes in a player who has just won the World Cup Golden Boot, who has scored 14 goals in his last 13 England matches. 

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

"Harry Kane stands tall as the country’s great hope when it comes to finding the net on the big stage.


"Yet, having seen him perform for Tottenham in his last two outings - the brilliant victory at Old Trafford and lame defeat at Watford - there is something different about Harry these days, something different in his movement and overall game."

OLLY GREENWOOD/GettyImages

Smith has identified several reasons for the apparent differences in Kane's game this season, the pundit explaining: "The introduction of Lucas Moura naturally has something to do with it.

"Kane now has a strike partner to think about, meaning the Brazilian’s positioning can dictate Kane’s, which was never the case in previous seasons when Tottenham’s No10 led the line on his own.

"But I think there’s more to it than that, as shown in Kane’s World Cup displays, when he sank deeper and deeper as the tournament wore on. It was quite a mystery, this change of approach, from a striker normally keen to stay up front and get in the box."

Smith questioned whether Kane's injury has affected his game, adding: "It does make you wonder if that blow to his ankle has affected his mobility."


Kane suffered an ankle injury in a tangle with Asmir Begovic against Bournemouth last season. He was diagnosed with damaged lateral ligaments, an injury he has now suffered three times in his career.

