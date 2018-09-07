French Journalist Claims Liverpool Have Made 'Positive Contact' With PSG Star Adrien Rabiot

By 90Min
September 07, 2018

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reportedly made contact with PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot over a potential switch to Anfield next summer, with the French international in the final year of his contract.

Klopp has been a long-term admirer of the 23-year-old, and is thought to be keen on adding him to his squad after he enjoyed a successful season with the French champions. His interest is amplified by the possibility of snapping up Rabiot on a free transfer this summer - or potentially for a cut-price deal in January.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

This is according to ESPN's France correspondent Julien Laurens, who says initial contact has been positive, and compared a potential deal to Liverpool's cross country pursuit of Naby Keita.

"The interest from Klopp in the player, even pre-Liverpool, and since Klopp has arrived, has always been there." Laurens said.

“Not maybe as strongly as now, because it’s a no brainer, you could get him for a bargain. So it’s not a difficult one, and I think there have been a lot of positives so far in the contact.

“There’s a long road ahead, but if you think about Naby Keita, and how Klopp and Liverpool played a blinder getting him ‘in’ early from Leipzig at the time.

“I think you can see a bit of similarity with Rabiot trying to get in early as well, maybe getting a pre-agreement very quickly, that would be signed in January, for example."

It's difficult to see where Rabiot would fit into the current Liverpool midfield, which has so far predominantly featured in-form trio Keita, Georginio Wijnaldum and James Milner.

Xavier Laine/GettyImages

This has left last season's captain Jordan Henderson - who has started just once - and new signing Fabinho struggling to get into the team, with injured duo Adam Lallana and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also waitingin the wings.

Rabiot may well be seen as a long-term replacement for 32-year-old Milner though, despite his impressive start to the season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)