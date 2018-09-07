Gary Neville Warns Tottenham Superstar Could Break Down With Serious Injury After Busy Summer

By 90Min
September 07, 2018

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has warned that Harry Kane is at a high risk of developing a serious injury if he is not given up to two months off from playing for club or country.

Tottenham's talisman has been playing non-stop football for a full year, with the World Cup meaning the forward didn't get much of a summer break. 

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Add to the equation that Spurs arguably have the least depth of any top six club in the Premier League, and Kane has amassed a huge amount of minutes on the pitch, with very little time off.

In a column for Sky Sports, Neville explained why he felt that Kane required some rest in order to avoid a serious injury.

“There are questions about how fatigue will be affecting this England team after the summer, especially Harry Kane, and there will be players who might be starting to feel it now and not feeling as strong or fit.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

“It’s not one tournament, it’s the accumulation of the physical demands where you haven’t had any breaks. I think with Harry and other players who play week in week out, Saturday-Wednesday and all summer, what you would say is they continue to soldier on and maybe do dip in sharpness, but their level is still high enough to play."

Neville's fears appear justified, but whether England - and especially Spurs - can deal without their main man remains to be seen.

