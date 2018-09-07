'Give Him a Rest!': Tottenham Fans React as Son Heung-min Captains South Korea to Friendly Win

By 90Min
September 07, 2018

Tottenham fans were horrified to learn that Son Heung-min's gruelling international schedule is still not over, as he played 83 minutes of a friendly on Friday.

Son has just returned from the Asian Games, where South Korea's victory earned the Spurs striker exemption from the normally mandatory 21 months of military service.

Just days after returning victorious from Indonesia, where he played seven matches in 17 days, Son captained the South Korea senior team to a 2-0 friendly win over Costa Rica in Paulo Bento's first match in charge.

Son was given a golden chance to score his 24th international goal in the first half when South Korea were awarded a penalty, but his spot kick struck the post. Luckily, Lee Jae-sung was on hand to score the rebound.

Nam Tae-hee sealed the win in the second half to give South Korea the win in their first match since knocking Germany out of the 2018 World Cup.

Son is a hugely popular figure among Tottenham supporters, and the feeling is mutual. The 26-year-old thanked Spurs fans for their support after last week's Asian Games triumph.

With his footballing future now secured, most Spurs fans just want to see Son home in one piece. He may not carry the reputation of Harry Kane or Christian Eriksen, but in recent seasons he has become one of Mauricio Pochettino's most reliable players.

Son scored 18 goals for Tottenham last season, and 21 the season before.

